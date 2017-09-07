Nicola Adams US Debut

By Cain Bradley on September 7, 2017
Nicola Adams US Debut
Frank Warren is looking to fast track Adams and a win here could put her in contention.

Double Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams will make her US debut on the undercard of Canelo vs. Gennady Golovkin…

Double Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams (2-0) will make her US debut on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin against Alexandra Vlajk (11-6).

In the United Kingdom, the card will be on Boxnation Box Office. Vlajk is a Hungarian who lost her last fight for the WBC International Bantamweight Title to Ashley Brace. Frank Warren is looking to fast track Adams to a world title shot and a win here could put her in contention.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: alexandra vlajk Nicola Adams Canelo Alvarez Gennady Golovkin Frank Warren ashley brace cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Alexandra Vlajk

Origin Debrecen Hungary
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.02.08 (37)
Rated at Super Flyweight
W-L-D W7+L2+D0=9
Height 5 feet 2 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.25 Amira Hamzaoui 10-1-0 L(UD) 10/10x2
2015.03.10 Zsanett Pakozdi 2-6-0 W(UD) 6/6x2
2014.05.11 Julia Kiss 3-3-0 W(TKO) 5/6x2
2014.03.22 Renata Domsodi 11-4-0 L(UD) 8/8x2
2013.12.27 Zsanett Lacko 0-9-0 W(UD) 6/6x2
2013.11.30 Zsanett Pakozdi 2-1-0 W(UD) 6/6x2

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record