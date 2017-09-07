Frank Warren is looking to fast track Adams and a win here could put her in contention.

Double Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams (2-0) will make her US debut on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin against Alexandra Vlajk (11-6).

In the United Kingdom, the card will be on Boxnation Box Office. Vlajk is a Hungarian who lost her last fight for the WBC International Bantamweight Title to Ashley Brace. Frank Warren is looking to fast track Adams to a world title shot and a win here could put her in contention.