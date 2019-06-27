Boxing is more than grappling with an occasional punch thrown in for good measure.

After enduring last night’s farce of a title fight on ShoBox: The Next Generation (The Lost Generation?), rather than slit my wrists at the paucity of skills on display, I decided to cleanse my palate with that master of master boxers, Nicolino Locche. On May 3, 1969 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Locche, from Tunayan, Mendoza, Argentina, defended his WBA light welterweight title against Carlos Hernandez, from Caracas, Venezuela. Hernandez was 53-9-4 going into the scheduled 15-round fight. Locche was 91-2-14, and his exemplary skills were as always on display. If you think boxing is nothing but grappling with an occasional punch thrown in for good measure, watch this fight and think again…