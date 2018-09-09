According to CompuBox, Donnie Nietes won the fight by a country mile. (HBO Boxing)

“I’m very disappointed,” he said. “I deserve the title. I handled his height, I hurt him. I controlled the fight…”

Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, California, , former three-division champion Donnie Nietes (41-1-5, 23 KOs), the 36-year-old pound-for-pounder from Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Philippines, looked his age as he fought 27-year-old Aston Palicte (24-2-1, 20 KOs), from Bago City, Negros Occidental, Philippines, to a controversial split draw with the vacant WBO super flyweight title at stake.

The final scores after 12 give-and-take rounds were 118-110 for Nietes, 116-112 for Palicte, and 114-114.

Fighting out of the red corner in purple trunks with silver trim, the 5-foot-3-inch Nietes gave up five inches in height to his opponent. That discrepancy, in addition to the difference in age between the fighters, was a disadvantage Nietes tried but could not overcome.

Palicte, fighting out of the blue corner in black and gold trunks, came into the fight believing it was his time to upset a legend. He put his youth and length to good use and there were times during the fight when the favorite looked baffled by the challenge before him.

According to CompuBox, which despite its catchy name is subject to human error and corporate persuasion, Nietes landed 194 of 523 (37.1%) total punches to 124 of 830 (14.9%) for Palicte. Few fights are won with jabs alone, but Nietes landed 82 of 242 (34%) jabs, whereas Palicte connected with only 35 of 407 (8.6%) jabs. Things were not much different in the power punch department, with Nietes landing 112 of 281 (39.9%) of his power shots to 89 of 423 (21%) for Palicte.

Assuming numbers don’t lie, while assuming anything this late in the game is either wishful thinking or willful ignorance, Nietes won the fight by a country mile. HBO’s troika was of that opinion and expressed it loudly in broad strokes. But busy fighters often sway judges (the scores of Garcia-Porter on a competing network are a case in point), to the neglect of effective punching.

“Of course I won the fight,” said Nietes after the fight. “I’m very disappointed. I deserve the title. I handled his height, I hurt him and I controlled the fight.”

The hurt was mutual and control is in the eye of the beholder.

“It was a close fight,” countered Palicte. “I was the best fighter in the first half of the fight. I threw punches. I landed punches. Towards the end of the fight, he was coming on. I’m ready to do it again.”