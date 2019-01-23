There was another outcry. Billy Joe apologized again. (Peter Cziborra/Action Images)

He was found guilty of misconduct by the BBBoC for suggesting a woman perform fellatio in exchange for drugs…

Former WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (27-0, 13 KOs), the undefeated southpaw from Hatfield, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, has had his six-month sentence for having failed a drug test in September suspended after three months.

Saunders called the drug “a common decongestant nasal spray” and it’s hard to disagree.

Welcoming him back to the fray with open arms, the WBO announced a purse bid for a fight against the man who replaced him on the throne, current WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (27-0, 17 KOs), the heavy-handed lefty from Providence, Rhode Island.

Andrade’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, and the evergreen Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions, Saunders’ promoter, have 30 days to negotiate a deal. If they fail to come to terms in the allotted time, a purse bid will be held. The minimum bid was set at a reasonable $200,000 (£154,340), but promotional rights could be millions if a purse bid occurs.

Saunders’ out of ring antics have been tabloid fodder. In September he was found guilty of misconduct and charged £100,000 by the BBBoC for suggesting a woman perform fellatio in exchange for drugs.

Saunders apologized for “taunting a drug addict,” but said it was only “banter.”

Incrementally chastened, last week Saunders filmed himself hurtling down a motorway at 75mph in his £250,000 Lamborghini Huracan.

There was another outcry.

He apologized again.