Most commissions are disliked because they are government flunkies. (Chauncy Welliver)

Because Welliver was acting as an advisor, he suggested the show be non-sanctioned. The promoter was not so sure, but finally he agreed…

The weather forecast for Spokane, Washington predicted more than three inches of snow. So far the Northwest had been spared any harsh weather, no driving snow, no icy blasts of wind or sleet, and no freezing temperatures. It was no time to travel especially when the following day was supposed to drop another eight inches. The only thing worse would be attempting a trip to Butte, Montana for a black tie boxing event. When one is a boxer in the Northwest he must take whatever fight he can regardless of how small. Fights are as scarce as kangaroos, especially in the winter.

Only two professional bouts, Sean Quinnett (6-3) vs. Anthony Curtiss (1-1) and Kadin Lecoure (3-0) vs. Adan Axelson (1-0), were scheduled and the purses were probably less than the cost of the ties they had to purchase. Trainer Jacob Ruffin and his fighter Sean Quinnett were expecting a ride with Chauncy “The Woofer and Tweeter of Boxing” Welliver and his friend. At the last minute the ride fell through. For a ride to an event Welliver usually offers to pay for fuel, food and lodging. A boxing translation means the transporter will pay for the fuel, all the food for everyone, and he usually ends sleeping in a tent beside a Montana river. He is lucky if he gets a free ticket to the fights under the exit sign where the best view he gets of the bouts is the occasional reflection of two blurry objects on the bald head of a cowboy from Billings who thought he was attending a Willie Nelson Concert and claims that Nelson never sounded better.

In the early part of the 20th century Montana was a wide open state filled with rough men and hard women. Boxing events could be seen almost every week in towns both large and small. Of course “large” is a relative term. Even today the state has only about one million people, just under seven people per square mile. The city of Butte was a ragged mining area pocked with derricks and holes. Bars and bordellos were the going concerns and ropes were often stretched in any open areas where tough men gloved up for a knock-about and spare change. Shirts were tossed off and shoes rosined with sticky beer. Cuts were treated between rounds with tobacco and swigs of whiskey often replaced water. Many of the bars have since closed, replaced with Starbucks.

As the Montana mines slowly closed, so did the boxing. Boxers were looking for real money and drifted to the larger and more sophisticated cities where shysters knew how to run a business and bring in the cash, mostly for them.

Staging a show in Montana today is a risky business. A few dedicated people are attempting to bring it back. They need more guts than the boxers. The promoter for this show was Matt Boyle, a popular DJ at the largest radio station in Butte. That’s like being the most important private in the Army’s 4th Infantry Division. Butte has a population of about 25,000 and is eager for entertainment. Presently they are contemplating a future cricket tournament if they can find enough crickets to participate. Boyle has staged a series of successful concerts and knows his business. He has more than a great voice, he has a great business mind. This is his first venture into boxing. The show, held at the Copper King Convention Center, sold out well in advance.

There are often problems with boxing shows in Montana. They are attempting to form a commission. The commission must be shadowed by a legitimate commission, something the independently-minded Montanans do not appreciate. According to Chauncy Welliver, who dislikes all commissions, the Oregon commission, slated to cover this show, is disliked by most people in the boxing world, just behind the Idaho and Washington boxing commissions. He feels that most commissions are disliked because they are government flunkies and few of them know anything about boxing. Boxing expert Teddy Atlas has occasionally stated that same view on air. They have the advantage over boxers because they can read although they cannot always interpret or comprehend what they are reading and are unable to apply the written page to the unique circumstances of boxing. There is also the problem of price. The price for a most commissions to sanction a fight starts at about $6,000, often more money than a small show will generate.

Because Welliver was acting as an advisor, he suggested the show be non-sanctioned. The promoter was not so sure, but finally he agreed.

There is a new “practical” side to boxing emerging these days. Although a boxer’s record might be 20-0-1, many of those fights may be non-sanctioned. In the past this seldom made any difference. Times, they are a-changing. Although his record is still 20-0-1, in a practical sense the non-sanctioned fights no longer count. Nor should they. Non-sanctioned fights, except those overseas where there may no sanctioning body, can be matched terribly and are often nothing more than sound and fury signifying nothing except lopsided fights to build a fighter’s record. A commission has some responsibility to find credible opponents. Lately managers are confused to discover their products have dropped in the rankings in spite of recent wins. They will soon catch on.

In spite of the difficulties the event proceeded, a few tough-man type fights, the Quinnett vs. Curtiss changed to an exhibition (ended in a draw) and Lecoure vs. Axelson being the only pro fight.

Regardless, the crowd, anxious for any kind of action, enjoyed a great night out. The event lasted little more than an hour and no one, in or out of the ring, fell asleep.

The main event, a four-rounder, was advertised to be a roppin’ riddin’ fightin’ cow-punchin’ contest. (There have always been a shortage of “g’s” in the Montana alphabet) The crowd was not disappointed.

WHAM! Thirty seconds into round 1 Axelson hit the canvas and everyone thought the fight had ended. No so. Axelson rose from the ashes and started to fire back. By round 2 his face had been chopped to bits by Kadin “Meat Clever” Lecoure. By round 3 the crowd was ready to start a blood donation campaign when Lecoure knocked Axelson flat again. Again Alexson rose and fired back. He did not lack for guts. Round 4 was nothing less than a swirl of fists, heads, and blood. By the end of the fight the ring resembled a butcher’s block. Lecoure walked away with another win and anxious for his next at the Coeur d’Alene Casino in April.

The fight was extremely successful. Boyle now has his foot in the door. Predictions are his fights will only get better. Eventually they might even be sanctioned.