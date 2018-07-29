And in this environment, something like Garcia-Lomachenko is virtually impossible.

Don’t get me wrong, I want to see Mikey Garcia vs. Vasyl Lomachenko as much as the next guy. I think Mikey has a better than even chance of beating the Ukrainian and, no matter who wins, we’d likely get something very, very special.

So, at first, I found it disappointing that Showtime would go a whole telecast Saturday night, headlined by a lightweight unification bout pitting Mikey Garcia against Robert Easter, without mentioning the lightweight EVERY FAN, EVERYWHERE wants to see fight the winner of their main event.

But, the more I thought about the blatant omission (from the network and from Garcia, himself), the less upset I became about it. And by the morning, I was actually kind of glad we didn’t hear any Garcia-Lomachenko bluster on Saturday.

Realistically, we all know that making Garcia vs. Lomachenko is impossible. It’s just not going to happen, not under current boxing business conditions, anyway.

Lomachenko is tied to Top Rank’s deal with ESPN and it’s unlikely “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” or Bob Arum’s outfit would wave exclusivity so that one of their top guys can risk being beat on another network. They’d also balk at an outsider coming to their home turf and beating their guy, without them getting some options on future fights from that outsider.

Garcia is tied to Showtime, but has a degree of self-determination in his career now and could, conceivably, move to Lomachenko’s neck of the pugilistic woods for a champ vs. champ bout. But he’d probably not be too eager to give Arum options on future fights after losing two years of his career fighting to get OUT of Arum’s grasp.

Also, let’s be honest—all of us die-hards want to see this lightweight super-fight, but it’s not going to be an earth-rattling blockbuster at the box office. It’ll be a hot ticket live, but it’s not going to be a PPV cash machine and, if it airs on non-PPV TV, it probably won’t bring in many more viewers beyond the usual 600K to 1.2 million who tune into any and all boxing.

And, for Mikey and Vasyl, the payday for engaging in the mega-risky best vs. best unification won’t be all that much higher than what they normally get for a high-end main event. Garcia, especially, has any number of paydays available to him with fellow PBC talent from 135 lbs. up to 147. A stab at taking Errol Spence’s welterweight title—embraced by Garcia and the entire Showtime broadcast team on Saturday—would probably deliver a bigger payday to Mikey than a Lomachenko bout and would definitely be less of a headache to sign.

Is Showtime supposed to hype a Garcia-Lomachenko fight they know is never going to happen? Are they to bend over backwards to champion the hopeless cause of creating enough demand to force cross-network collaboration? Or is Showtime providing a greater service to the fans by pushing the best fights out there that they can realistically make?

This is the way of the boxing business in this modern era. The high-end American fight scene has been split in two parts for the last forty years or so with HBO and Showtime divvying up all of the top talent. Now, ESPN has joined the fray, scooping up their own share of names. Soon, the DAZN streaming service will be in business. By the early fall, boxing’s biggest stars will be split up into four camps, separated by exclusivity contracts tying them to their host networks.

Big fights will become harder and harder to make—especially in a shrinking market where the paywalls placed all around the sport stifle any chance of creating the crossover mainstream appeal needed to make truly BIG events. Boxing has already seen this happening for the last decade or so and the trend will continue, at a quicker pace, as the talent pool is further divided among competing subscription services. Big money paid to fighters to bring them in as network-exclusive properties, regardless of opposition, is very often not that far below the maximum high-end earnings possible for riskier challenges. The sport’s business practices have bred this toxic market—and things don’t look to be improving any time soon.

And in this environment, something like Garcia-Lomachenko is virtually impossible.

We boxing fans tend to live in a bubble, fixating on what we want and what we know will please us, assuming that what’s best is what’s biggest. The reality, however, is that our loyalty has been used against us, exploited by the sport’s powerbrokers. Bad business practices and lazy promoting have made it so that anything slapped in a ring, main-eventing on a prominent network, draws pretty much the same level of attention from the same base of fans. And as more and more paywalls are added to the sport, applied to an increasingly divvied-up talent pool, that fan base grows smaller, dragging down the potential reward for risks fighters take and bogging down the matchmaking process as a whole.

Showtime blowing smoke up the fans’ asses about a fight that will never happen is not really a positive. They could’ve mentioned Lomachenko and Garcia maybe should’ve, but everyone knows that the “calling out” talk would’ve been nothing but BS fantasy world fluff. Why not spend network time promoting things that can actually happen and leave the dream fight talk to fans and media?

There’s something to be said for jaded realism in a boxing world so frequently devoid of common sense.