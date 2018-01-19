Donaire was still a boxing stripling without a soul patch and was 13-1 going into the fight.

On January 20, 2006 at Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, California, Nonito Donaire, from San Leandro, California by way of Talibon, Bohol, Philippines, fought Kahren Harutyunyan, from Yerevan, Armenia., for the NABF super bantamweight title. Donaire was still a boxing stripling without a soul patch and was 13-1 going into the fight. Harutyunyan was 13-2-3. The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds…