By Boxing News on January 19, 2018
On January 20, 2006 at Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, California, Nonito Donaire, from San Leandro, California by way of Talibon, Bohol, Philippines, fought Kahren Harutyunyan, from Yerevan, Armenia., for the NABF super bantamweight title. Donaire was still a boxing stripling without a soul patch and was 13-1 going into the fight. Harutyunyan was 13-2-3. The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds…

Nonito Donaire vs. Kahren Harutyunyan (RARE)



Fighter's Info

  • Nonito Donaire

  • Kahren Harutyunyan

Origin Talibon Bohol Philippines
Date of Birth(Age) 1982.11.16 (36)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W35+L3+D0=38
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 68 inches
Trainer Nonito Donaire Sr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.07.18 Anthony Settoul 20-3-0 W(TKO) 2/10
2015.03.28 William Prado 22-4-1 W(TKO) 2/12
2014.10.18 Nicholas Walters 23-0-0 L(TKO) 6/12
2014.05.31 Simpiwe Vetyeka 26-2-0 W(TD) 5/12
2013.11.09 Vic Darchinyan 39-5-1 W(TKO) 9/10
2013.04.13 Guillermo Rigondeaux 11-0-0 L(UD) 12/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record