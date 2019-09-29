Errol Spence, Jr. had yet to encounter a fighter of “Showtime” Shawn Porter’s caliber. (AP)

“Muhammad Ali fought a truth machine…you can’t con Joe Frazier for 15 rounds. Joe Frazier comes at you too honestly, too openly. He lets you find out what you have inside you. It is going to take an honest man made of stern stuff to beat him.”—Larry Merchant for the New York Post, 1971

It was an encounter so enticing it was billed simply as, The Fight. Muhammad Ali was made for Joe Frazier, as Joe Frazier was made for Muhammad Ali. There is no way around it, greatness is not a matter of opinion; it is made fact by a baptism of truth. Muhammad Ali was always brilliant, even innovative, but greatness eluded him until he found Joe Frazier, “the truth machine.”

Whispers of Errol Spence, Jr. reverberated throughout the boxing world for a number of years, particularly, in regards to his sparring sessions with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Somewhere, in between authenticity and myth, he was christenedThe Truth. Like basketball star, Allen “The Answer” Iverson, he’s long enjoyed occupancy in that rare space of street cred and professional respect. As expected his fights made for sizzle reel fare. The sports world became enamored with the lean, power punching Texan, who threw every punch with wicked intent, yet with pugilistic intelligence. As a fan when I see Spence, I see Felix “Tito” Trinidad 2.0—just as vicious, but with better footwork, tighter defense, and an overall higher boxing IQ. It’s fascinating to watch a man so tall and long target the body of his foes with such ravenous zeal and precision.

This is what I feared for Shawn “Showtime” Porter as their encounter approached. Porter is no mystery. He’s 5’7” it’s clear what he’d like to do in the ring. However, even in defeat Shawn Porter is the story of this fight. Like the great Joe Frazier, there’s purity in his approach to his work. Every man who has encountered him understands this. Shawn Porter is boxing’s modern day “truth machine.” Yet, much like the great Joe Frazier, he’s more than meets the eye. If we didn’t know it before his tussle with Errol Spence, Jr. there should be no more doubt. The narrative of Porter being some simple roughhouse juggernaut must cease. As the great Roy Jones, Jr. would muse, “Y’all must’ve forgot!” Shawn “Showtime” Porter is among the greatest American boxing amateurs of all time with an astonishing record of 276-14, including victories over the likes of Danny Jacobs, Demetrius Andrade, and Oleksandr Usyk. Only Manny Pacquiao, for whom Porter acted as chief sparring partner, has a better résumé at welterweight. As perilous as many thought his encounter with Spence would be, the reality is that Shawn Porter proved to actually be a perilous endeavor for Errol Spence, Jr., as Spence had yet to encounter a fighter of Porter’s caliber. It was clear, particularly in the early rounds that Spence was in for a long, uncomfortable night. By his own admission Porter’s skills and toughness was much more than he anticipated. Porter wasn’t merely the barreling juggernaut of myth, he employed his sound boxing IQ—feinting, using angles, staying low, using pristine combinations with accuracy, even out-jabbing the longer Spence on occasion. The baptism of Errol Spence, Jr. was clearly at hand by way of Shawn Porter and to his credit, Spence rose to the occasion. This was never going to be a blowout. Fighters like Porter don’t wilt. You have to earn every round. “He lets you find out what you have inside you.” Now Errol Spence, Jr. knows he is, in fact, The Truth.

Looking ahead fight fans can only hope to see Spence and Porter tangle again, but, as was so astutely observed by Caryn A. Tate on Twitter: “…once somebody fights Porter, they want no more of that. I can’t blame them.” Truer words have never been spoken. Those who’ve danced with the man they call “Showtime” aren’t hard-pressed for an encore. No doubt Errol Spence, Jr. has some very legitimate options to choose from, but with all due respect, Danny “Swift” Garcia is not one of them. Spence is finally where he’s longed to be. Suddenly, there’s no getting around him. Let’s just hope, with rather lucrative and legitimate options such as WBA Champion Manny Pacquiao and Shawn Porter, that Spence doesn’t legitimize the charges of one Steve A. Smith and keep us waiting for more superfights. He’s in rare air. The likes of Danny Garcia, Jesse Vargas, Yordenis Ugas, or even Shawn Porter are opportunities for the highly regarded WBO Champion of the world, Terence Crawford, to solidify his place in the division and create the legitimacy for a much anticipated encounter with Errol Spence, Jr., which will likely create one of the greatest promotions and fights in boxing history.