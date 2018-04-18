The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted to suspend Canelo Alvarez for six months.

As punishment for twice testing positive for clenbuterol and blowing the rematch with Gennady Golovkin, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) unanimously agreed to suspend Canelo Alvarez for six months.

If all goes well during that time, he will return to active duty in August.

Canelo’s promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, released a statement today about the suspension:

“As we have maintained all along, the trace amounts of clenbuterol found in Canelo’s system in February came from meat contamination, and we provided the Nevada State Athletic Commission with a great deal of evidence to support those facts.

“Although most professional sports, international anti-doping agencies and United States boxing commissions treat meat contamination differently from other positive tests, Nevada does not. Canelo and Golden Boy Promotions respect the rules of Nevada and are therefore satisfied with the settlement agreement reached today.

“Canelo looks forward to returning to the ring in September for Mexican Independence Day weekend to represent Mexico and boxing in what will be the sport’s biggest event of the year. He is ready to continue his remarkable record of fighting at the highest level.”

Those who felt Canelo should be drawn and quartered will have to find another target.

Insofar as the tainted meat business is concerned, it always felt like the dog ate my homework excuse, but in six months, assuming Canelo keeps out of trouble, today’s goings-on will be a blur.