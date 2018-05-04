The June 6 Nxt Gen card will be headlined by Lawrence Okolie taking on Luke Watkins.

Eddie Hearn announced another Nxt Gen card this week, taking place on Wednesday June 6th at York Hall. It will be headlined by Lawrence Okolie (8-0) taking on Luke Watkins (13-0). Watkins will be defending his Commonwealth Title while Okolie will defend his WBA Continental Title. Both men will be looking to make a statement and potentially put themselves in line to fight Matty Askin, the British champion. The co-headliner will also see the Commonwealth title defended. Reece ‘Bomber’ Bellotti will defend his title against Ryan Doyle who has a draw against Isaac Lowe. Daniyar Yeleussinov, Ted Cheeseman and Felix Cash are also due to box.