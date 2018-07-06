O’Connor Hospitalized, Fight Off

By Robert Ecksel on July 6, 2018
O’Connor Hospitalized, Fight Off
O’Connor was two pounds overweight and tried to sweat off those pounds in the sauna.

The challenger reportedly collapsed while leaving the sauna and was hospitalized with severe dehydration…

Saturday’s title fight between reigning and defending WBC super lightweight championship Jose Ramirez and Danny O’Conner was called off after the challenger was hospitalized.

O’Connor was two pounds over the stipulated weight and tried to sweat off those pounds in the sauna. He reportedly collapsed while leaving the sauna and was hospitalized with severe dehydration.

Joe DeGuardia, O’Connor’s promoter, told ESPN.com, “They’ve already given him four bags of fluids and it hasn’t had an effect yet, so they admitted him.

“He was shaking off the last two pounds…His body just gave way. He was out of it.

“This is the first time I’ve been in this situation,” said Ramirez. “I’m very shocked. I weighed in because I wanted to show everyone that I did my part and cut the weight that I had to cut. I sacrificed 10 weeks away from home and got myself ready for this fight. I don’t even know what to say.”

The co-main between Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Juan Carlos Abreu is now the main event.

Fighter's Info

  • Jose Carlos Ramirez

  • Danny O'Connor

Real Name Jose Carlos Ramirez
Origin Avenal California USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1992.08.12 (26)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W14+L0+D0=14
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 73 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.09 Robert Frankel 33-15-1 W(KO) 5/8
2014.12.13 Antonio Arellano 7-9-2 W(TKO) 6/6
2014.10.25 David Rodela 17-9-3 W(KO) 1/8
2014.08.02 Alfred Romero 7-3-0 W(UD) 8/8
2014.05.17 Jesus Selig 16-2-1 W(KO) 2/6
2014.03.29 Boyd Henley 10-3-1 W(TKO) 2/6

