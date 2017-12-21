After a tumultuous buildup, one of the fiercest rivalries in British boxing finally has a date.

After a long, tumultuous buildup, one of the fiercest current rivalries in British boxing has a fight date. Isaac Chamberlain (9-0) will take on fellow Londoner Lawrence Okolie (7-0). Okolie is a heavily hyped prospect thanks to his exceptional punching power which he has shown since his days in the amateur ranks. The hype behind Chamberlain has slowed, potentially due to the emergence of Okolie but he has more experience and probably the most impressive win. Okolie has shown his obvious upside but has also showed moments of vulnerability which will no doubt have people believing in Chamberlain. It will take place at the O2 Arena on February 3rd.

Two bouts have been announced for the undercard so far. Reece Bellotti (11-0) will look to defend his Commonwealth Featherweight Title against Ben Jones (22-6-1). “Bomber” will be a heavy favorite here although Jones will likely believe this is his final chance. Ted Cheeseman (12-0) will also face his biggest test against Carson Jones (40-12-3). The 31-year-old is still a tough out as evidence when coming on strong against Antonio Margarito when the referee brought an end to the contest. Ohara Davies (16-1), Joshua Buatai (3-0) and Felix Cash (7-0) will also feature on the undercard.