Oleg Maskaev vs. Kirk Johnson

By Boxing News on October 6, 2018
Oleg Maskaev vs. Kirk Johnson
Both men were ascending through the heavyweight ranks, but Oleg's ascent was faster.

On October 7, 2000 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, 20-2 Oleg Maskaev from Abay, Kazakhstan, fought 29-0-1 Kirk Johnson from North Preston, Nova Scotia, Canada. Both men were ascending through the heavyweight ranks, but Maskaev’s ascent was faster. Several years later, Maskaev went on to win the heavyweight crown, whereas Johnson’s career was hit or miss, except on the night he fought Oleg…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Oleg Maskaev vs Kirk Johnson



Tags: oleg maskaev Kirk Johnson October 7th 2000 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Oleg Maskaev

  • Kirk Johnson

Origin Abay, Kazakhstan
Date of Birth(Age) 1969.03.02 (49)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W39+L7+D0=46
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 79 inches
Trainer Victor Valle Jr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.11.04 Danny Williams 44-18-0 W(UD) 10/10
2013.05.26 Jason Gavern 21-14-4 W(UD) 10/10
2012.12.30 Owen Beck 29-11-0 W(TKO) 3/10
2009.12.11 Nagy Aguilera 14-2-0 L(TKO) 1/10
2009.03.14 Rich Boruff 17-2-1 W(TKO) 1/10
2008.09.06 Robert Hawkins 23-11-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record