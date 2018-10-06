Both men were ascending through the heavyweight ranks, but Oleg's ascent was faster.

On October 7, 2000 at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, 20-2 Oleg Maskaev from Abay, Kazakhstan, fought 29-0-1 Kirk Johnson from North Preston, Nova Scotia, Canada. Both men were ascending through the heavyweight ranks, but Maskaev’s ascent was faster. Several years later, Maskaev went on to win the heavyweight crown, whereas Johnson’s career was hit or miss, except on the night he fought Oleg…