The winner will likely beat two champions and another top ranked boxer. (K2 Promotions)

The World Boxing Super Series have confirmed another addition to the cruiserweight tournament. It is Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO World Champion.

The Ukrainian joins Mairis Breidis, Murat Gassiev and Yunier Dorticos as world champions in the tournament. The only champion missing is the WBA Super champion, Denis Lebedev. Marco Huck and Krzysztof Wlodarczyk are also contenders in the tournament.

Usyk is widely regarded as the best cruiserweight in the world and this officially makes this an incredible tournament. The remaining two spots have been rumored to be between Krzysztof Glowacki, Mike Perez, Dmitry Kudryashov and Ilunga Makubu. The winner will likely beat two world champions and another top ranked boxer. Whoever wins will likely be top ten in the pound for pound rankings.