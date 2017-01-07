Oleksandr Usyk joins WBSS

By Cain Bradley on July 1, 2017
The winner will likely beat two champions and another top ranked boxer. (K2 Promotions)

The Ukrainian joins Mairis Breidis, Murat Gassiev and Yunier Dorticos as world champions in the tournament…

The World Boxing Super Series have confirmed another addition to the cruiserweight tournament. It is Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO World Champion.

The Ukrainian joins Mairis Breidis, Murat Gassiev and Yunier Dorticos as world champions in the tournament. The only champion missing is the WBA Super champion, Denis Lebedev. Marco Huck and Krzysztof Wlodarczyk are also contenders in the tournament.
Usyk is widely regarded as the best cruiserweight in the world and this officially makes this an incredible tournament. The remaining two spots have been rumored to be between Krzysztof Glowacki, Mike Perez, Dmitry Kudryashov and Ilunga Makubu. The winner will likely beat two world champions and another top ranked boxer. Whoever wins will likely be top ten in the pound for pound rankings.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Thabiso Mchunu.: WCB Highlights (HBO Boxing)



  1. Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 11:34am, 07/01/2017

    He’s still got those “happy feet” but he should be the favorite here if he moderates the fencing and touch punching…if only he was 6’6” and 250 but then again he isn’t….. is he?

