Salido was a bad choice. Everyone knows what he is capable of. (Chris Farina/Top Rank)

Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, amateur sensation Vasyl Lomachenko fought hard-nosed Orlando Salido for the vacant WBO featherweight title. It was supposedly Lomachenko’s second professional fight and it was destined to be his coronation. Many expected history to be made, but instead history repeated itself. The usually surefooted Top Rank stumbled badly. Salido was a terrible selection for an opponent. Everyone knows what Salido is capable of. Everyone knows that Salido will do any and everything to win. And having the fight in Texas, home to referee Laurence Cole, was a surefire guarantee that the officiating would be subpar as best. Lomachenko fought well under the circumstances, but he’s now 1-1 through no fault of his own. This is no way to treat a prospect…