The contender from Dallas inched himself even closer to a world title opportunity. (DAZN)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas—Vergil Ortiz, Jr. is getting there, only not bit by bit. He appears to be doing so by leaps and bounds and tonight at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, the Dallas, Texas contender inched himself even closer to a world title opportunity. As we saw a few weeks ago in the same general location, Jose Ramirez punched his ticket with a stoppage win over Maurice Hooker. This fact comes into play because before tonight, the only loss on Antonio Orozco’s boxing ledger was to Ramirez by unanimous decision last year. Vergil Ortiz, Jr. pummeled him in half in the time and in ten times the fashion.

As the opening bell sounded just after 10:15 local time, Ortiz (14-0, 14 KO’s) came out firing and squared in on Orozco’s head from the get-go. He connected with successive head shots that sent Antonio back into the ropes and almost into a full kneeling position. The San Diego fighter, who himself was a former world title hopeful, regained his footing and danced away long enough to regain his wits, after which he looked to use his jab to set up an attempt at a body punch. Vergil was easily the faster puncher not only with his thunderous jab, but his left hook as well.

Orozco (28-2, 17 KO’s) looked to throw off his rhythm with wide swinging shots to the hip area of the 21-year-old Dallas native. The third got off to a blistering start for Ortiz, who used his jab well and easily forced Orozco to drop his guard so he could throw hooks to the gut. He had no problems with getting acquainted with “Relentless” Antonio and going toe-to-toe with him. Orozco had a better time throughout much of the fourth, as he looked to time Vergil’s jab and move inward whenever he could. Ten years his senior, he knew that he would have to take risks in order to have any chance of landing a hard punch against a fighter who had won all of his contests by knockout. He continued to take shots at the body area in the fifth and did so because he knew that whenever he brought his hands back up, Ortiz would be waiting and connecting with his snapping left jab.

A left hook by Vergil shortly after the sixth began swung Antonio’s to the side and moments later, the first of three knockdowns would occur. The first was thanks to Orozco’s tendencies to squat down and up. He was caught flush with a hard right that forced him to take a knee. Moments later, another hard right to the head put him into the same position. The tough and resilient challenger fought on, only not for much longer. The third and final meeting with the mat would be ultimately all she wrote, as they say.

A multi-punch combination to the head put Orozco on his backside and although alert and aware, referee Mark Calo-oy had seen enough. Three quick trips to the canvas and the night was done for him at the 2:16 mark. Ortiz left the ring with the vacant WBA Gold welterweight belt in his possession