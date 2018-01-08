"I'm ready to give all I have to defeat Devon Alexander and get my crown back," said Ortiz.

Headlining a solid card on Saturday, February 17 from Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas will be former world champions “Vicious” Victor Ortiz (32-6-2, 25 KOs) vs. Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-4, 14 KOs). The two welterweights are scheduled to face off in a 12-rounder that will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Ortiz, from Garden City, Kansas, now resides in California and has split his time between boxing and acting over the past several years. He won the title in 2011 with a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto. Later that year, he lost via knockout to pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather Jr. In 2016, Ortiz faced Berto in a rematch and lost by stoppage. In July 2017, Ortiz returned against Saul Corral and won by knockout.

“I’m ready to give all I have to defeat Devon Alexander and get my crown back,” said Ortiz. “My priority is to make a strong comeback and putting myself in a position to have my straps once again. I demonstrated what I was made of and did what I said I was going to do in my last fight. I’m facing a great fighter in Devon Alexander and someone I’ve known since we were kids. I don’t hate him, but I will not be his friend on fight night and he won’t be mine. I’m ready to prove everyone wrong starting on Feb. 17.”

Alexander won the welterweight title in 2012 before losing it to Shawn Porter a year later. Since then, the 30-year-old St. Louis, Missouri native has been determined to win the title back. Following his losses to Amir Khan and Aaron Martinez, Alexander began treatment for an addiction to painkillers. He returned to the ring victoriously, healthy for the first time in three years, when he defeated Walter Castillo in November 2017.

“I’m excited to get back in there against a fighter like Victor Ortiz,” said Alexander. “We’ve known each other a long time but never fought in the amateurs, so this should be interesting. My speed, quickness and smarts will win me this fight. Victor checks out sometimes when he can’t hit you, so my skills will be the difference. I’m ready for any challenge that’s brought my way. When I’m 100 percent, nobody can beat me.”

The co-feature will be undefeated Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant taking on Rogelio “Porky” Medina. The bout will be a 12-round super middleweight IBF world title eliminator.

Also featured on the card will be Tony Harrison (25-2, 20 KOs) vs. Jorge Cota (27-2, 24 KOs) in a super welterweight fight. 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas will face a yet-to-be-named opponent at lightweight.

The FOX prime-time telecast will begin a full night of boxing, leading into the SHOWTIME double-header featuring Danny Garcia vs. Brandon Rios and David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril 2.