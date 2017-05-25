When was the last time Floyd Mayweather Jr. gave fans a night of excitement in the ring?

Is the proverbial advice given to us by our elders still as true as it seemed to be in our younger years? When you want the freshest apples, do we still go to the tree and not to the bushel? In terms of boxing, Oscar De La Hoya was as much the face of the sport for over a decade as any other fighter, including Mike Tyson. A dazzling amateur career and a gold medal from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics preceded his six-division, ten-time world championship professional career.

Some of the biggest nights in the history of the sport were in large part due to the efforts of “The Golden Boy” and there aren’t many fighters in the game today who can match the fire and iron will he had on display. He concluded his remarkable run in 2008 when he tried to cross a bridge too far in the form of Manny Pacquiao. Oscar finished his Hall of Fame career with a total of 45 contests which include 39 wins (30 by knockout) against six losses.

Since then, he’s assembled an excellent team at Golden Boy Promotions with himself at the helm and his record as a promoter speaks for itself. At the present time, the promotional giant based in Los Angeles has no greater asset than Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KO’s), who is just a few months away from facing Gennady Golovkin for what amounts to all the marbles in the middleweight division. Although the site of the contest is still swirling around in the speculative ether, Saturday, September 16 has been penciled in as a date not to be missed.

Oscar’s not one to seek the limelight in regards to the events he showcases, yet from time to time, he steps out to let his voice be heard, and rightfully so. Such was the case on Thursday. De La Hoya spoke out in the form of a “Dear John” style of letter to the sports media and fans, in which he once again lambasted the yet to be arranged oil against water combat exhibition that is boxing and mixed martial arts.

If the contest between Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Conor McGregor does indeed take place, then will Oscar be correct with his assertion that such a bout can ruin the two respective sports? We’re already sure that the weekend of Mexican Independence Day is reserved, perhaps in Las Vegas or elsewhere. He went so far as to call the potential fight as a farce. A farce? Not exactly, although they do take place quite often in the entertainment industry. The chance to see one of our favorite performers who has long since perished, yet can be reimagined and presented in the form of a hologram is a farce.

Still, there’s legions of fans who will gladly pay for it. See “Coachella Music Festival” for further proof. In any case, if tennis got past Billie Jean King beating Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes” in 1973 and boxing has thrown in our direction a new rendition of Louis vs/ Carnera more than once, then we’ll all get over this. Since we’re talking hypothetical matchups and projected outcomes, then why not throw one heck of a co-main event into the mix?

Are the feelings of Oscar and the corresponding letter to fans a legitimate concern to the sporting public or a case of possible sour grapes? The floor is now open to discussion, boxing fans. Is this a roadblock or just healthy competition? De La Hoya did mention that should the one-time pound-forpound king of boxing return, then it should be for an actual fight against such top names as Keith Thurman, Errol Spence or Danny Garcia. At last look, Thurman is out for six months after elbow surgery and Spence is set to fight on Saturday night in Sheffield, Yorkshire, England. Garcia won’t have trouble floating his own boat. Let the madness play itself out.

We know full well what is going to happen if Mayweather and McGregor play by the rules of boxing. “Money” will embarrass him and leave the arena with well, money, money and more money. We are well aware of this. When was the last time Floyd gave fans a night of excitement in the ring? Go ahead. Sit back and think, which is precisely the point. McGregor will not challenge him, just as Floyd would be twisted and tangled if the bout took place in an octagon cage. How many times does a farce of sorts come complete with perhaps nine figures? Competition will always play a part, even if it’s a rabbit hole.

