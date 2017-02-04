Outside the Ring: Larry Holmes
“I proved people wrong who said I couldn’t do something—like becoming the boxing champion of the world…”
Sports and Philanthropy: A series of articles dedicated to those who’ve given their all and still give more. Each article will feature a different community champion; no belts, no medals, no ratings… just good people passing it on.
This will be one of the world’s smallest interviews with one of the world’s biggest champions. Mr. Larry Holmes, born and raised in Easton, Pennsylvania, rightly known as “The Easton Assassin.” No one can question his talent, his business acumen, and his devotion to his family. And after 48 professional wins, no one should try.
Mr. Holmes is straightforward and amusing, and despite his gift for brevity, the little he says tells all. So, I give you more of a jab than a combination… as a short closing deserves a short opening… here you go.
Tell me a little about your background and how you got into boxing.
I was always athletic inclined. Dropping out of school limited what I could play, I was at PAL and they showed me to boxing, I was good at it, so I continued.
What does your hometown mean to you?
It’s a place to raise a family.
What organizations do you work with?
None
What awards have you gotten?
Too many to list; many city and state ones and awards from around the world
Tell me about the plan behind the building of your statue.
I raised the funds needed to finish the statue.
What makes you the proudest?
To be able to do what I want, when I want.
A story you’d like to share?
I proved people wrong who said I couldn’t do something—like becoming the boxing champion of the world.
Who inspired you?
Joe Frazier, Ali, Tony Dorsett, OJ.
Who hurt you?
All the people that said I couldn’t. Not being recognized what I did.
What does family mean to you?
Everything!!
If you could change anything about your life what would it be?
God is the best of planners, I’ll leave it up to him.
Do you think all athletes have an obligation to give back?
No.
Do you consider yourself a role model?
No; an example.
What will be your legacy?
Most unappreciated champion that stepped into the ring.
Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 04:37pm, 02/04/2017
He couldn’t get Butterbean out of there and you can bet your ass he was trying. Yes, that fight counts and yes it is part of his legacy. The only reason anyone would say that OJ inspired him is…. spit in your face hatred. There is nothing amusing about anyone who would utter such filth. He’s one in the same with the jury nullifying rats in that trial.
Thresher 03:52pm, 02/04/2017
Left at the right time and has taken great care of himself financially. Great stuff Jill.
Moon Man 01:55pm, 02/04/2017
OJ? “Not being recognized what I did.” There in lies the problem with Larry Holmes. The guy has and has always had a huge chip on his shoulder. If anything, Holmes is consistently overrated.