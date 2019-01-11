There are murmurs about Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fighting a second time.

Despite his accomplishments, and there are more to come both in and out of the ring, Manny has not given up the fight…

On Saturday, January 19, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs), the WBA welterweight champion from General Santos City, Philippines, defends his title against Adrien “The Problem” Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs), the trouble prone former champion from Cincinnati, Ohio.

In anticipation of the bout, which will be televised live on Showtime PPV, Pacquiao spoke with the press via teleconference call and was as cool, calm and collected as ever.

After 24 years of active duty and at 40 years of age, Pacquiao continues to fight and continues to win, a tradition he plans to continue when he meets Broner next weekend.

“I’m still passionate about the sport of boxing and boxing is my passion and that’s why I’m still here continuing fighting,” he said. “I really love boxing and that’s why I’m always excited and preparing for my fight to be settled on January 19.”

Despite his accomplishments, and there are more to come both in and out of the ring, Manny has not given up the fight.

“I still have that killer instinct and the fire in my eyes is still there,” he said. “That aggressiveness, the interest in this career is still there 100%. The speed, the power are still there. I’m so thankful to God.”

Speaking of God, there are murmurs about Floyd Mayweather and Manny fighting a second time, especially since their first fight was such a letdown. Whether that happens or not only time will tell. But talk is cheap, unlike the $100 pay-per-view we’ll get socked with if they agree to a rematch.

“I don’t have a plan yet,” Pacquiao said.” I’m very focused on this fight against Adrien Broner because Broner is a former champion and he’s the kind of fighter that you cannot underestimate or take him lightly.

“Adrien Broner is not a tune-up fight. He’s a former champion. He moves fast and he’s a high-caliber boxer. I know that he will wait for me and counter like Marquez did. I’m prepared for that and it will not happen again.”