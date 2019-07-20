“I think we made the fans happy tonight because it was a good fight.” (John Locher/AP)

Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a fight televised live on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View, 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), the future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer from General Santos City, Cotabato del Sur, Philippines, dethroned 30-year-old Keith Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs), the now-former WBA welterweight champion from Clearwater, Florida, via split decision after 12 back-and-forth rounds.

The final scores were 115-112 twice (Dave Moretti andTim Cheatham) for Manny Pacquiao and an incomprehensible 114-113 (Glenn Feldman) for Keith Thurman.

Fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with blue trim, Pacquiao entered the ring with something to prove and a game plan to facilitate it. Relying on speed, footwork, power, a will to win, and a wealth of experience, he took charge of the fight in the first round by dropping his opponent, thereby setting the tone for what was to follow.

Thurman, fighting out of the red corner in red, white and blue trunks, was fighting only his second fight after a two-year layoff and at times seemed baffled by Manny’s lightning-fast combinations, no less than his unrelenting hunger. Without a precise strategy as how to counter the ageless whirling dervish with whom he was sharing the ring, it took Thurman several rounds before he hit his stride.

But the fight, despite Glenn Feldman’s scorecard, was Pacquiao’s from the opening bell. It was his fight to win, it was his fight to lose, it was his fight to do whatever he wanted with the skilled but outclassed Thurman. Manny drew first blood in the fifth, by which time Thurman’s face had begun busting up by being on the receiving end of countless combinations. His inability to adjust, as though he might have underestimated Pacquiao, proved to be his undoing.

In the second half of the fight, Thurman found his rhythm, and Manny’s face as he began to tire, with several powerful right hands. It was as though he suddenly realized he was in a life and death struggle and was losing badly. Thurman began timing Pacquiao’s rushes, before moving out of harm’s way. The fists were still flying, but they were now flying in both directions.

Manny caught Keith with a body shot that hurt and slowed him down in round 10. It happened so quickly, as is Pacquiao’s wont, that many thought, based on his reaction, he might have been stunned by an accidental headbutt. but instant replay put that conjecture to rest. And while the fighters split the last two rounds, with both looking considerably worse for wear, two of the three judges’ scorecards affirmed what everyone watching already knew: that Manny Pacquiao was victorious, that Manny Pacquiao is a fighter for the ages, and one we’re not likely to see again anytime soon, if ever.

After the bout Manny said, “It was fun. My opponent is a good fighter and boxer. He was strong. I think he did his best, and I did my best. I think we made the fans happy tonight because it was a good fight.”

Manny is right. It was a good fight. And however insatiable we might be, who in their right mind could ask for more than that?