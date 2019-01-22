Manny Pacquiao was robbed. It didn’t happen in the ring. He wasn’t robbed in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao was robbed. It didn’t happen in the ring. He wasn’t robbed in Las Vegas. He fought Saturday night and did what he was hired to do. But trouble was afoot in Pacquiao’s Beverly Hills mansion—at the exact same time as Manny was wiping the floor with his opponent.

Pacquiao is living large. His digs are described as “posh.” The mansion was once owned by Diddy, the hip hop mogul, and it’s a castle fit for a king.

Nestled in an exclusive gated community for society’s crème de la crème, the alleged burglars must have fight fans as they scoped the joint and knew the perfect time to pull off the heist.

Police cordoned off the house on North Plymouth Boulevard after “A citizen contacted authorities to report the burglary on the 500 block of N. Plymouth Boulevard in the Larchmont area at approximately 4:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department,” reported NBC San Diego.

That account was contradicted by members of Team Pacquiao, who said the LAPD uncovered the break-in during a routine drive-by.

Authorities are mum as to what the villains made away with , but Manny’s US-based publicist Fred Sternburg assured those concerned that “nothing substantial was stolen.”