On Saturday, from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse (39-5, 36 KOs) defended his “regular” WBA welterweight world title versus Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs).

Matthysse, who won the title in January of this year, has been hailed throughout his career as a monstrous puncher at 140 pounds. That is true, but he’s also a better boxer than he’s typically given credit for. He holds impressive wins over stellar boxer Lamont Peterson and, while it was an official decision loss on his record, most thought he beat Devon Alexander as well despite the fact that both these fighters are classic boxers who have better feet than Lucas. “La Maquina” also outboxed brawler Ruslan Provodnikov in a highly entertaining match in 2015.

In his next bout, though, Matthysse was surprisingly stopped by Viktor Postol due to an eye injury. Since then, Lucas moved up to welterweight and has beaten Emmanuel Taylor and Tewa Kiram by knockout. So he may have carried his power with him to 147. But some think Matthysse is on a downhill slide. He’s now 35, which isn’t incredibly old but it is getting up there, particularly after a 14-year professional career.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, is nothing short of a living legend in the sport. He’s the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing and has fought—and beaten—a plethora of Hall-of-Famers. The 39-year-old is a global superstar and has been serving as a senator for the past year in his home country of the Philippines. In his last bout one year ago, Pacquiao lost his WBO world title, on paper, to Jeff Horn, despite the majority of viewers (including me) seeing the majority of rounds going to “Pac Man.”

Tonight, Manny returned to action without Freddie Roach in his corner for the first time in many years. Unlike the ESPN commentators, I didn’t feel the absence of Roach would impact Pacquiao in any significant way; Manny is an incredibly experienced fighter. In his corner in this fight was Buboy Fernandez, a longtime friend of Pacquiao’s who has been in his corner, and with him in the gym, for years. The biggest concerns on the part of Pacquiao in my view were more about his age (he’s now 39), his inactivity, and his distractions with his now full-time job as a politician.

In the early rounds, Pacquiao’s movement and unorthodox timing seemed to throw Matthysse for a bit of a loop, though Lucas did hold his own. He just didn’t win the rounds, though he did come somewhat close in the first.

In round three, Matthysse landed a nice left hook from an odd angle. Pacquiao countered it and landed a left uppercut between Matthysse’s guard that dropped the Argentinian. The rest of the round, Lucas seemed discombobulated.

In the fifth, Matthysse was doing well, being more active and landed a few solid shots on Manny. But then Pacquiao let loose with a flurry and landed a short right hook that landed on Matthysse’s temple. Matthysse took a knee, glancing over at his corner and nodding as if to say he was okay. In the moment, it was hard to see what had hurt Lucas; on the replay, it seemed to be a temple shot.

In the seventh round, Pacquiao caught Matthysse with a few one-twos, then landed a left uppercut cleanly that dropped Lucas. Matthysse spat out his mouthpiece while he was down and referee Kenny Bayless waved it off. Matthysse looked at Bayless with surprise, as if he expected to be given a count and that was it.

“I was surprised because Matthysse is a very tough opponent,” Pacquiao said regarding the first knockdown in round three. “I dedicate this victory to God and all the Filipino people.”

Regarding who he wants to fight next and whether it will be later this year, Pacquiao said, “That’s another discussion. Right now my focus is to go back to my country and relax.”

Lucas Matthysse said post-fight, “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and today it was my turn to lose. But I lost to a great fighter, a legend, Manny Pacquiao.”

While this was indeed a good showing from Pacquiao, he’s 39 years old and has a separate full-time job that requires all of his time and attention. Personally, I’d rather see him retire on a high note than continue and face other young guns in the welterweight division, which is one of the best weight classes in the sport.

