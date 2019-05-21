“I'm doing to Manny Pacquiao what he did to De La Hoya. You can Google if you want to.”

“I like the way I’m the underdog for this fight. It gives me more motivation and encouragement to focus and work hard in training. This is what I want…”

On Saturday, July 20, in a fight televised live on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs), the WBA “regular” welterweight champion from General Santos City, Cotabato del Sur, Philippines, fights an intra-sanctioning body unification bout against WBA “super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs), the undefeated titleholder from Clearwater, Florida.

The first stop of a two-city tour was at Gotham Hall in New York City today. They will be in Los Angeles tomorrow.

Thurman appeared first, accompanied by deafening music, in a white t-shirt, torn jeans and sneakers. Pacquiao followed him to the dais, accompanied by deafening music of his own, in an ill-fitting gray suit.

“You know what I’m saying, that’s my hype song for this camp,” said Thurman. “We ready, man. What’s up, New York? What’s up everybody? Man, it’s a blessing to be here. I want to thank God first and foremost. This is just a dream come true, guys. I started boxing at the age of seven. I put blood, sweat and tears in this sport. I worked hard to be a champion. I’ve always wanted to fight some of the greatest names in the sport of boxing. Years ago, I wanted Floyd Mayweather, I wanted Manny Pacquiao. Floyd’s gone, Pacquiao here and he wants the challenge and I’m very grateful, very happy to be sharing a ring with a legend like Manny Pacquiao.”

The respect Thurman showed Pacquiao was old-school, a touching anomaly in degraded times.

“But, you know, for those that know boxing and truly understand boxing history, you know that times change. Boxing has come to a new era. Floyd’s gone. Pacquiao is here. I believe boxing is in a new era. Come July 20, he will disappear. He’s a legend, he will always be remembered in the sport, but I’m doing to Manny Pacquiao what he did to Oscar De La Hoya. You can Google if you want to. Oscar De La Hoya never fought again.”

De La Hoya was on the downside when Manny retired him. He had lost three of his last six fights, to Shane Mosley in 2003, Bernard Hopkins in 2004, and Floyd Mayweather in 2007, and Pacquiao surely belongs in their company, if not vice-versa.

“This is a big fight,” Thurman said. “I’ve waited 22 months to get back in the game. People can say what they want about my injuries. I’m a professional athlete. We have our ups and downs, and obviously your boy Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is back on the rise. But Keith Thurman is back on the rise. I’m here. I’m going to make a big statement. You are not going to want to miss this fight, especially because it’s going to be this man’s last fight.”

Pacquiao is 40 years old. He can’t fight forever. All things must pass. But it’s a mistake to count Pacquiao out. The same applies to Thurman. Unlike so much of what we see, the winner of this fight is not a foregone conclusion.

“Yo,” added Thurman, “you think I’m playing? This ain’t no game guys. This ain’t no game; hard work and dedication. Last fight, Josesito Lopez, I trained in L.A. Fitness all by myself. Okay? This training camp I got two personal trainers. It all starts this Saturday. After this press tour, when I get home, it’s grind time, it’s my time.”

Pacquiao spoke next.

“Good afternoon, from all of us. I want to thank God for this opportunity,” Pacquiao said. “I’ve been in this boxing for two decades. I’ve never been scared or intimidated with my opponent, and I’m so excited for this fight because I’m fighting with an undefeated. Keith Thurman, he’s the kind of fighter that you can’t underestimate. He’s undefeated and this gives me more encouragement, motivation to work hard, like I did before in the biggest fights against the big names in boxing.”

Pacquiao took on all comers. He may have failed to bring his power with him as he tore through the higher weight classes, but his athleticism and will to win have never been in doubt.

“I want to make sure that I’m 100 percent for this fight. Let’ see who’s tougher in the ring on July 20th. It’s going to be exciting and I like it. I like the way I’m the underdog for this fight. It gives me more motivation and encouragement to focus and work hard in training. It’s fun. This is what I want. And sometimes I became careless and overconfident because I’m so favored in every fight, but this time around it’s different.”