With all eyes on Saturday’s big fight between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman, former 140-pound champion Amir Khan decided this was the perfect time to break the news.

At yesterday’s press conference at his gym in Bolton, England, 32-year-old Khan, hot on the heels of last week’s foregone conclusion against Billy Dib in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, told reporters that he has signed a contract to return to the scene of the crime, this time to fight none other than Manny Pacquiao, on November 8.

Khan said, it was “signed off and done.”

Pacquiao’s publicist denied the claim, telling BBC Sport that “Manny has not signed any contract. As far as I know it hasn’t been even discussed. He’s been in training camp for the past eight weeks, four in the Philippines and four in the States, and he hasn’t met with Amir Khan during that time.”

Not that the fighters need to meet in advance of their representatives cutting a deal. It’s not like the two men are strangers. Even if Manny has agreed, even in principle, to fight his former sparring partner next, the future first ballot Hall-of-Famer is focused on Keith Thurman, which is as it should be.

The advantages of fighting in Saudi Arabia are obvious. Khan deserves kudos, not for fulfilling his early potential, which he has failed to do, but by parlaying his religion to make boatloads of riyals from a country whose rulers share his beliefs.