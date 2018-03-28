Pacquiao wants to fight Vasyl Lomachenko, if he gets by Matthysse, which won’t be easy.

On Saturday, July 7, in a fight televised live in the U.S. from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on ESPN, WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs), the always-dangerous knockout artist from Trelew, Chubut, Argentina, defends his title against future Hall-of-Famer Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs), the fading southpaw from General Santos City, Cotabato del Sur, Philippines.

Matthysse won the title in his last bout on July 7, a come-from-behind knockout victory over previously undefeated Tewa Kiram. It was the Thai fighter’s first fight in the west. It may also have been his last.

Pacquiao is coming off a disputed decision loss in his last to rugged Jeff Horn. There was talk of a rematch, which failed to materialize. There was talk about a fight with Terence Crawford, who instead opted to fight Jeff Horn. Mike Alvarado was mentioned as a possibility, but that fight also failed to bear fruit.

The same cannot be said of the fight Lucas Matthysse.

If he gets by Lucas Matthysse, which won’t be easy, Manny wants to fight Lomachenko.

“I think after my fight with Matthysse, we will talk regarding the possible Pacquiao-Lomachenko fight in the future,” Pacquiao told RingTV.com. “That is a good fight because he is a champion and I’ll be challenged to become a champion again. At the same time, I don’t want the people to say that’s just a tune-up fight.”

With Pacquiao finally having taken a modicum of control over his career, his longtime promoter, Top Rank’s Bob Arum, and trainer Freddie Roach have been sidelined to a degree. How that affects his performance against Matthysse, who won the WBA title after not fighting for two and a half years, we will soon find out.

Hopefully he’ll fight as if liberated. Hopefully he’s fighting for something more than a payday.