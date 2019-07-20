“One Time” opened as a slight favorite, yet the odds recently changed to Pacquiao’s favor.

It’s finally here! The hottest fight of the summer, per promotional sources is set to go down on Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Just as is the case in the title of this very article, the champion’s name is placed second across the event’s marquee. As we saw during Friday’s weigh-in, Keith “One Time” Thurman was the one walking across the stage with a championship belt, although Manny Pacquiao himself does possess a version of the WBA world welterweight crown. Tampa, Florida native Thurman captured the “super” title this past January with a majority decision victory over Josesito Lopez in what many referred to as an unimpressive night.

To be fair, the contest was Keith’s first outing in nearly two years. To be frank, however, there were more than a few within the boxing community who felt that the surgical procedure performed on the champion’s elbow didn’t merit such a prolonged break. In any case, here we are and enough for now about a contest between a 30-year-old longing for worldwide recognition and a 40-year-old legend who may or may not stay around long enough to hear the approaching locomotive driven by Father Time.

All week long, the network in charge of carrying the night’s festivities, FOX Sports has been pushing and pushing for clicks and sales to the point of preemptions to their regular programming. Their primary cable channel FS1 moved their main morning talk show, ‘Skip and Shannon: Undisputed’ to a different channel in order to show highlights of either aforementioned fighter along with previous bouts. The same can be said for their radio network as well. Apparently, a quizzical champion from Florida and a first ballot Hall of Fame legend from the Philippines are destined to give us a night to remember for all the right reasons.

Thurman (29-0, 22 KO’s) and Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KO’s) had the sports books guessing when the bout was first announced. “One Time” opened as a slight favorite, yet the odds recently changed to Pacquiao’s favor, albeit very small. This is likely due to the knowledge of the amount of money that is always bet on the Filipino icon. In most casino sports books, whether brick and stone or online have Thurman as a very minor underdog (+130 to +145) compared to the “Pac Man” (-160 to -185).

Regardless and as we often see, many are miffed at the fact that the bout is on pay-per-view for the low, low price of $74.99. Is this a steal or a guess at what the market is prepared to handle? One thing’s for sure. After Saturday night is said and done, we can go back to Skip and Shannon, whether on a screen on or over the airwaves and be reminded that boxing is still unfortunately a fringe sport, yet we’re strangely irritated when it’s seemingly promoted to no end.

The bout’s final press conference took place on Wednesday and it had its moments, especially when Thurman made a point of Pacquiao’s age, height and reach. Keith said Manny had “T-Rex” arms and it’s not likely that he was referring to the classic rock group who gave us a masterpiece album in 1971, “Electric Warrior.” And given Manny’s devout beliefs, he may not buy the existence of the king of the dinosaurs unless it had been utilized to haul lumber towards the ark.

Lastly, it’s customary that a memorial count of ten is observed whenever a notable figure in the sweet science leaves the Earth. As we sadly learned this past Monday, boxing lost one of its finest participants of all time, Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker. Considering the fact that a few of this website’s contributors took various stabs at the media in recent articles, here’s a suggestion to consider in the spirit of peace, love and heavy weaponry. When the memorial count is ringing tomorrow night in Vegas, all of those who are occupying press row and don’t stand up to show respect towards one of the greatest fighters of all time should have their credentials revoked and get tossed from the arena. Head first.

