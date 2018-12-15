Parker caught Flores with a wicked one-two. He went down and he was out. (Getty Images)

Saturday night at the Horncastle Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand, Joseph Parker (25-2, 19 KOs), the former WBO heavyweight champion from South Aukland, New Zealand, punished Alexander “The Great” Flores (17-2-1, 15 KOs), from Rowland Heights, California, before knocking him out at 2:51 of round three.

Fighting out of the blue corner in white trunks with blue and white trim, Parker, having lost his last two fights, to Anthony Joshua in March and Dillian Whyte four months later, fought like a man on a mission. He aimed at the head. He landed to the body. Several punches strayed low; warnings were rare. But Parker fought smart. He’s not The Greatest, but he’s a good fighter.

Flores, fighting out of the red corner in black trunks, said he wanted to be the “first heavyweight champion with Mexican heritage.” He also praised John Ruiz, a former heavyweight champ who was as rugged as he was awkward. Flores has better skills than Ruiz. He has some power and he can box. But he had never fought in New Zealand before. And he had never fought Joseph Parker.

Flores is tough. He was overmatched but fought back hard. After being battered and bloodied and fouled for two and a half rounds, Parker caught Flores with a wicked one-two with his back against the ropes and down he went and he was out.

“It feels good, really good,” said Parker after the bout. “Obviously you hope the other guy is okay but, as a heavyweight boxer, that’s the job you’re trying to do.”

It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it.

“We had two losses this year and this is the fight we wanted to end the year with—a bang. We wanted the knockout and we got it.”