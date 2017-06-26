Parker vs. Fury announced

By Cain Bradley on June 26, 2017
Hughie Fury (20-0) is scheduled to challenge Joseph Parker (23-0) for the WBO heavyweight title in September…

Fury pulled out of the first bout with a back injury two weeks before the scheduled date. Parker labored to a win over Razvan Cojanu (16-3). The Fury camp have made it clear they would not want to fight in New Zealand. So the bout will take place in Manchester on September 23. Parker expressed a desire to “make a statement and put on a show.”

Fighter's Info

  • Joseph Parker

  • Hughie Fury

Real Name Joseph Dennis Parker
Origin Auckland New Zealand
Date of Birth(Age) 1992.01.09 (25)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W15+L0+D0=15
Height 6 feet 4 inches
Reach 76 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.01 Bowie Tupou 25-3-0 W(KO) 1/12
2015.06.13 Yakup Saglam 34-3-0 W(TKO) 2/12
2015.03.05 Jason Pettaway 17-1-0 W(KO) 4/10
2014.12.06 Irineu Beato Costa Junior 15-1-0 W(KO) 4/12
2014.10.16 Sherman Williams 36-13-2 W(UD) 10/10
2014.08.09 Keith Thompson 7-2-0 W(TKO) 3/6

