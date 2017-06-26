Fury pulled out of the first bout with a back injury two weeks before the scheduled date.

After the postponement of the original title fight, Hughie Fury (20-0) is scheduled to challenge Joseph Parker (23-0) for the WBO heavyweight title in September.

Fury pulled out of the first bout with a back injury two weeks before the scheduled date. Parker labored to a win over Razvan Cojanu (16-3). The Fury camp have made it clear they would not want to fight in New Zealand. So the bout will take place in Manchester on September 23. Parker expressed a desire to “make a statement and put on a show.”