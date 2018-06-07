Parker vs. Whyte announced

By Cain Bradley on June 7, 2018
Parker vs. Whyte announced
Eddie Hearn announced that the London heavyweight would be taking on Joseph Parker.

This bout will likely put one of them into the mix as a contender, likely becoming the third ranked heavyweight in the world…

The rumours suggested Dillian Whyte would be taking on Luis Ortiz. Instead Eddie Hearn announced today that the London heavyweight would be taking on Joseph Parker.

Both men have only lost to Anthony Joshua, Whyte by stoppage and Parker by decision. This bout will likely put one of them into the mix as a contender, likely becoming the third ranked heavyweight in the world.

It will take place on July 28 at the O2 Arena and be seen on PPV. To justify the PPV listing it probably needs a strong undercard, but it can’t be worse than Bellew vs. Haye.

Fighter's Info

  • Dillian Whyte

  • Joseph Parker

Real Name 'The Villain'
Origin United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.04.11 (30)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W14+L0+D0=14

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.02.28 Beqa Lobjanidze 10-0-0 W(KO) 4/10
2015.02.07 Marcelo Luiz Nascimento 17-7-0 W(KO) 2/8
2014.12.20 Kamil Sokolowski 1-0-0 W(TKO) 3/6x3
2014.11.28 Tomas Mrazek 9-49-6 W(TKO) 3/6x3
2014.11.21 Ante Verunica 3-1-1 W(TKO) 2/6x3
2012.10.13 Sandor Balogh 3-25-4 W(TKO) 4/6x3

