The rumours suggested Dillian Whyte would be taking on Luis Ortiz. Instead Eddie Hearn announced today that the London heavyweight would be taking on Joseph Parker.

Both men have only lost to Anthony Joshua, Whyte by stoppage and Parker by decision. This bout will likely put one of them into the mix as a contender, likely becoming the third ranked heavyweight in the world.

It will take place on July 28 at the O2 Arena and be seen on PPV. To justify the PPV listing it probably needs a strong undercard, but it can’t be worse than Bellew vs. Haye.