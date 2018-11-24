Pascal might consider the loss to Bivol his final flirtation with greatness. (HBO Boxing)

Some optimists hoped that HBO would keep its indifference to boxing in check. But it was not to be. Not on this night … and not on HBO…

Saturday night at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in a fight televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing, Dmitry Bivol (15-0, 11 KOs), the WBA light heavyweight champion from St. Petersburg, Russia, by way of Tokmak, Kyrgyzstan, won unanimous decision over Jean Pascal (33-6-1, 1 NC, 20 KOs), the former light heavyweight champion Jean from Laval, Quebec, Canada, by way of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The final scores after 12 one-sided rounds were 117-111 and 119-109 twice.

Fighting out of the red corner in silver trunks, 27-year-old Bivol had his way with his opponent from the opening to closing bell. The challenger, despite a noble effort, failed to thwart the champ’s aggression with any effective aggression of his own.

Thirty-six-year-old Pascal, fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks with gold trim, gave it his all. His athleticism hasn’t completely abandoned him. He still possesses the skills that helped him hit the heights. But his balance is questionable and if he had a fight plan going into tonight’s bout, he pretty much kept it to himself.

The fight was supposed to do one of two things. It was supposed to restore Pascal’s legitimacy as a fighter to respect if not fear, while paving the way for his entry into the Boxing Hall of Fame; or, failing that, to reaffirm Bivol’s pound-for-pound bona fides, which seem to be slipping away after winning another decision against a B-list opponent he was tabbed to stop.

With the defeat Pascal has now lost four of his last eight fights dating back to 2015. He is eating too many punches and might consider the loss to Bivol his final flirtation with greatness.

The situation with Bivol is more complicated. Although he won the fight by a wide margin, he never had Pascal, who has only been stopped twice, both times by Sergey Kovalev, in serious trouble. That he knocked out 11 of his first 13 opponents seems more a historical fact than a present-day factor, but a win is a win and Bivol, who may not be the monster he’s cracked up to be, at least accomplished a lifelong dream while fighting on the Boardwalk.

“When I was young, I watched famous boxers like Mike Tyson, Roy Jones, Manny Pacquiao, fight on HBO,” he said prior to the bout. “I wanted to be famous like these guys, a champion fighting on HBO. And now I’m fighting in an HBO main event. It’s an honor for me.”

Bivol vs. Pascal was a mismatch that looked in the ring like it looked on paper. Some optimists hoped that HBO would keep its indifference to boxing in check, especially since it was the last fight on HBO’s World Championship Boxing.

But it was not to be. Not on this night … and not on HBO…