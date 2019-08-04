Pascal jumped on Browne and he went down again. (Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions)

In Saturday’s PBC on FOX co-main event at the Barclays Center, local favorite Marcus Browne (23-1, 16 KOs), the powerhouse from Brownsville, suffered his first defeat as a professional via narrow technical decision to former light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KOs), the wily veteran from Laval, Quebec, Canada, by way of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, due to an accidental clash of heads in round eight.

The scores at the time of the stoppage were 75-74 across the board in favor of Pascal.

Browne landed leather early and often. Pascal turned the tide in the fourth when a perfect right hand dropped Browne to the canvas. He’d been down before, and now he was down another time. He got to his feet and made it through the round.

Browne recovered and was pounding away when another right hand caught him during an exchange in round seven and down he went again. He beat the count, but beating Pascal seemed out of the question. The Haitian jumped on Browne and he went down once more. Browne beat the count again. He survived the round again.

Pascal smelled blood in the eighth and was looking for the kill. Midway through the round they clashed heads and a cut above Browne’s left eye began gushing blood. After a cursory examination, the referee Gary Rosato, on the advice of the ringside physician, halted the bout at 1:49 into the round, and it went to the scorecards.

“Boxing is boxing,” said Pascal after the bout. “We clashed heads, but at the end of the day, I was winning the round. I dropped him three times. It was a close fight, but I believe I was winning.”

Browne was taken to NYU Lutheran Medical Center for stitches due to the cut.