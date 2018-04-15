Perez was 54-1-1. Kingpetch was 19-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On April 16, 1960 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, flyweight champion Pascual Perez, from Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, defended his title against Pone Kingpetch, from Hua Hin, Thailand, in the first of their two fights. Perez was 54-1-1 coming in. Kingpetch was 19-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…