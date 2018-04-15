Pascual Perez vs. Pone Kingpetch

By Boxing News on April 15, 2018
Perez was 54-1-1. Kingpetch was 19-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.

On April 16, 1960 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, flyweight champion Pascual Perez, from Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, defended his title against Pone Kingpetch, from Hua Hin, Thailand, in the first of their two fights. Perez was 54-1-1 coming in. Kingpetch was 19-3. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Pascal Perez vs. Pone Kingpetch_Lumpinee stadium _part 1.



Pascal Perez vs. Pone Kingpetch_Lumpinee stadium_ part 2.



