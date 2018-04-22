Paul Banke vs. Daniel Zaragoza

By Boxing News on April 22, 2018
Paul Banke vs. Daniel Zaragoza
Zaragoza was 40-4-1. Paul Banke was 18-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On April 23, 1990 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California, longstanding WBC super bantamweight champion Daniel Zaragoza, from Mexico City, Mexico, defended his title against Paul Banke, from Quail Valley, California. Zaragoza was 40-4-1 coming in. Banke was 18-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Paul Banke vs Daniel Zaragoza II



Fighter's Info

  • Paul Banke

  • Daniel Zaragoza

Real Name Paul Andre Banke
Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1964.03.01 (54)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W21+L9+D0=30
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Trainer Steve Rosenszeig

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1993.12.06 Juan Francisco Soto 0-8-0 L(PTS) 10/10
1993.08.28 Antonio Ramirez 1-4-0 L(MD) 10/10
1992.03.20 Kennedy McKinney 20-0-1 L(TKO) 6/12
1991.12.09 Daniel Zaragoza 43-5-1 L(UD) 12/12
1991.10.26 Antonio Ramirez 0-0-0 W(PTS) 10/10
1990.11.05 Pedro Decima 25-2-0 L(TKO) 4/12

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record