Malignaggi was 23-1, his only loss coming at the hands Miguel Cotto. (Ed Mulholland)

On January 5, 2008 at Bally’s Park Place Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF junior welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi, from Brooklyn, New York, defended his title against Herman Ngoudjo, from Douala, Cameroon. Malignaggi was 23-1, his only loss coming at the hands of a prime Miguel Cotto. Ngoudjo was 16-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…