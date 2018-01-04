Paulie Malignaggi vs. Herman Ngoudjo

By Boxing News on January 4, 2018
Paulie Malignaggi vs. Herman Ngoudjo
Malignaggi was 23-1, his only loss coming at the hands Miguel Cotto. (Ed Mulholland)

On January 5, 2008 at Bally’s Park Place Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, IBF junior welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi, from Brooklyn, New York, defended his title against Herman Ngoudjo, from Douala, Cameroon. Malignaggi was 23-1, his only loss coming at the hands of a prime Miguel Cotto. Ngoudjo was 16-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Herman Ngoudjo vs Paulie Malignaggi



Fighter's Info

  • Paulie Malignaggi

  • Herman Ngoudjo

Origin Brooklyn New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.11.23 (38)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W33+L7+D0=40
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Billy Giles

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.01 Danny Garcia 30-0-0 L(TKO) 9/12
2014.04.19 Shawn Porter 23-0-1 L(TKO) 4/12
2013.12.07 Zab Judah 42-8-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.06.22 Adrien Broner 26-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
2012.10.20 Pablo Cesar Cano 26-1-1 W(SD) 12/12
2012.04.29 Vyacheslav Senchenko 32-0-0 W(TKO) 9/12

