Paul Williams vs. Erislandy Lara
By Boxing News on July 28, 2019
Jersey Commissioner Aaron Davis said he was “unsatisfied with the scoring of the contest.”
Although the judges who scored the fight for Paul Williams over Erislandy Lara have been indefinitely suspended, the final verdict, however absurd, still stands. Having those three stooges out of the game is a start, but it’s only a start. More needs to be done to restore boxing’s credibility to the public that has tuned it out…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
elliott21 10:24pm, 07/26/2011
Paul call it a day and retire and if not, please get someone who can help with not getting hit as much as you do. Not good.
Your Name 11:59pm, 07/15/2011
Dont be surprised, it happened with the Argentinian Matthysse as well, it is outrageous and I’m sure we all agree, what a lack of professionalism, but then again I call this CORRUPTION!!
troothsayer 12:06pm, 07/15/2011
Because I happen to be a lifelong fan of this sport, I tend to get a little emotional over what I see as “unjust” actions in the ring!
I was taken aback by the lack of vision of the judges in the Williams-Lara fight!
Williams’ statements after the fight, where he all but dismissed Erislandy as “no challenge,” were so ludicrous that he should have not been able to utter them with a clear voice!
In the future, it is my hope that Williams will either retire, or at least learn how to defend himself in the ring!
We the fans deserve more than this, from a sport that we support, and fighters like Williams should not be allowed to “tint” the waters with these sorts of “questionable” performances!
The judges were wrong on this one, but so too was the main-draw name on the card!