Although the judges who scored the fight for Paul Williams over Erislandy Lara have been indefinitely suspended, the final verdict, however absurd, still stands. Having those three stooges out of the game is a start, but it’s only a start. More needs to be done to restore boxing’s credibility to the public that has tuned it out…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment