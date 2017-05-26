Paul Williams vs. Walter Matthysse

By Boxing News on May 26, 2017
Paul Williams vs. Walter Matthysse
On May 27, 2006 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California, Paul “The Punisher” Williams, from Augusta, Georgia, fought Walter Matthysse, from Esperanza, Santa Fe, Argentina, for the vacant WBO NABO welterweight title. Both fighters were undefeated coming in. The Punisher was 29-0. Matthysse was 25-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Paul Williams vs Walter Matthysse - 1/3



Paul Williams vs Walter Matthysse - 2/3



Paul Williams vs Walter Matthysse - 3/3



Fighter's Info

  • Paul Williams

  • Walter Matthysse

Origin Augusta Georgia USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1981.07.27 (36)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W41+L2+D0=43
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 79 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.02.18 Nobuhiro Ishida 24-6-2 W(UD) 12/12
2011.07.09 Erislandy Lara 15-0-1 W(MD) 12/12
2010.11.20 Sergio Gabriel Martinez 45-2-2 L(KO) 2/12
2010.05.08 Kermit Cintron 32-2-1 W(TD) 4/12
2009.12.05 Sergio Gabriel Martinez 44-1-2 W(MD) 12/12
2009.04.11 Ronald Wright 51-4-1 W(UD) 12/12

