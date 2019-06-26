Johnny Tapia vs. Paulie Ayala I

By Boxing News on June 26, 2019
Johnny Tapia vs. Paulie Ayala I
It was a memorable night, a memorable fight, by two little giants at the top of their game.

Sometimes fighters out of ring experiences overshadow their accomplishments in the squared circle. One such fighter was Johnny Tapia. He brought his wild craziness wherever he went, but he knew, if nothing else, how to fight. Tapia first fought Paulie Ayala on June 26, 1999, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The old pro Tapia was undefeated, as was the young gun Ayala. It was a memorable night, a terrific fight, by two little giants at the top of their game…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Johnny Tapia vs Paulie Ayala I (FOTY).



Tags: Paulie Ayala Johnny Tapia

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Paulie Ayala

  • Johnny Tapia

Real Name Paul Anthony Ayala
Origin Fort Worth, TX, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1970.04.22 (49)
Rated at Bantamweight
W-L-D W35+L3+D0=38
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Trainer Harry Mendez

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2004.06.19 Marco Antonio Barrera 57-4-0 L(TKO) 10/12
2003.11.14 Edel Ruiz 25-10-3 W(UD) 10/10
2002.11.16 Erik Morales 41-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
2002.02.23 Clarence Adams 41-4-3 W(UD) 12/12
2001.08.04 Clarence Adams 41-3-3 W(SD) 12/12
2001.03.30 Hugo Dianzo 26-5-1 W(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record