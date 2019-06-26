It was a memorable night, a memorable fight, by two little giants at the top of their game.

Sometimes fighters out of ring experiences overshadow their accomplishments in the squared circle. One such fighter was Johnny Tapia. He brought his wild craziness wherever he went, but he knew, if nothing else, how to fight. Tapia first fought Paulie Ayala on June 26, 1999, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The old pro Tapia was undefeated, as was the young gun Ayala. It was a memorable night, a terrific fight, by two little giants at the top of their game…