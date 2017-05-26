“Omar is going to find out that he's facing a man who has his back against the wall.”

On Saturday, July 15, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa (26-0-1, 18 KOs) and Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (33-5-1, 18 KOs) face off on a Premier Boxing Champions broadcast on FOX and FOX Deportes in a welterweight showdown. It will be the first boxing event since Mike Tyson headlined in 1986 at the newly-renovated NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, on Long Island. Televised coverage begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and showing fans what I’m known for - exciting fights,” said Figueroa. “I’ve been quietly training and preparing in Indo, California with Joel Diaz and now it’s time. I’m looking forward to a great fight with Robert Guerrero on July 15 in front of a New York crowd. I can’t wait to show everyone at the Coliseum and on FOX and FOX Deportes what ‘Panterita’ is all about.”

“Both me and Omar Figueroa like to bang on the inside, which should make for great entertainment, but Omar is going to find out on July 15 that he’s facing a man who has his back against the wall and is going to leave everything in the ring,” said Guerrero. “I’m going to give the millions who’ll be watching on FOX and FOX Deportes a fight to remember. This is going to be a classic Mexican war and I’m coming out on top.”

On the televised undercard, “Sir” Marcus Browne (19-0, 14 KOs) will face off against Long Island native Seanie Monaghan (28-0, 17 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout.

Also televised will be Artur Szpilka (20-2, 15 KOs) vs. Adam Kownacki (15-0, 12 KOs) in a heavyweight showdown.

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

Follow Caryn A. Tate on Twitter@carynatate