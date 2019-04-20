Cota presented a more awkward stylistic challenge than Rosario may have anticipated.

In the main event of “PBC Fight Night—Extra” televised on FS1 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Jeison Rosario (19-1-1, 13 KOs) took on Jorge Cota (28-3, 25 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight bout. It was a closely contested, competitive match-up, with the southpaw Cota presenting more of an awkward stylistic challenge than Rosario may have anticipated. But Rosario’s sharp punching kept Cota from overtaking him altogether.

After ten fun rounds, the contest went to the scorecards. It was a split decision, with 97-93 for Cota, and two cards for Rosario by scores of 96-94 and 97-93.

Prior to that, super lightweights Omar Juarez (3-0, 1 KO) and Dwayne Bonds (3-2-1, 1 KO) competed in a four-round contest. Bonds had an awkward southpaw style that occasionally enabled him to catch the amateur standout Juarez with a shot he didn’t see, but by and large it was all Juarez. Juarez, utilizing a flashy, athletic, boxer-puncher style, overwhelmed his opponent with his use of angles and well-placed power shots. He won a clear unanimous decision.

A ten-round bout between super middleweights Alfredo Angulo (25-7, 21 KOs) and Evert Bravo (24-10-1, 18 KOs) took place earlier on the card. In the first, the two power punchers began to feel each other out and exchange punches, with Angulo getting the better of the round but with the direction of the fight still up in the air. In the second, though, Angulo seemed to shake some of his ring rust and threw his punches more freely, landing many clean and noticeably hurting Bravo. Once Angulo had Bravo on the ropes, it didn’t take long before Angulo was stalking Bravo around on the ropes and landing more clean punches in combination. Bravo went down, bleeding, and the referee waved it off.

Earlier in the night, U.S. Olympian Carlos “Karlos” Balderas (7-0, 6 KOs) faced Luis May (21-13-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at the lightweight limit. May was a gritty veteran, but was overmatched from the outset. Balderas dropped May with a flurry of clean, hard punches in round three. May was clearly hurt both upstairs and down, but he was able to rise and beat the count.

Balderas, utilizing smart foot placement, did an excellent job changing distance and throwing May’s offense off. Balderas also showed marked improvement in his defensive head movement. He continued landing nearly at will before stopping May by knockout in the fourth round.

The first bout of the card was a six-rounder between lightweights Rolando Romero (9-0, 8 KOs) and Andres Figueroa (9-5, 5 KOs). Figueroa fought with grit, but after two or three rounds of Romero landing flush shots, it was time for the referee or Figueroa’s corner to call it. Unfortunately that didn’t happen, and in round four, Romero laid Figueroa out completely and the latter was unable to even attempt to arise.

