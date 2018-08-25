Pedraza Wins War against Beltran

By Robert Ecksel on August 25, 2018
Saturday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale Arizona, in a fight televised live on ESPN, former IBF junior lightweight champion Jose Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs), the hotshot southpaw from Caguas, Puerto Rico, dethroned WBO lightweight champion Raymundo Beltran (35-8-1, 21 KOs), the survivor’s survivor from Phoenix, Arizona, by way of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, after a back-and-forth war that went the distance.

The final scores after 12 bloody rounds were 115-112 and 117-100 twice.

Fighting out of the blue corner in red, white and blue trunks, 29-year-old Pedraza was younger than his opponent. He was also taller, longer, and more athletic and skilled. Pedraza can also execute a game plan, even if it means fighting another man’s fight. He may lack a heartbreaking backstory. But he’s a fighter with a big future ahead of him.

Thirty-seven-year-old Beltran, fighting out of the red corner in red and white trunks, fought more like a challenger than a champion. His fight plan doesn’t change from fight to fight. He relies on grit. He wears down opponents by sheer force of will. He doesn’t so much as walk through punches as walk into punches, before taking a step back before wading in for more.

More to come…

Fighter's Info

  • Jose Pedraza

  • Raymundo Beltran

Origin Caguas Puerto Rico
Date of Birth(Age) 1989.05.08 (29)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W20+L0+D0=20
Height 5 feet 9 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.13 Andrey Klimov 19-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.11.14 Michael Farenas 39-4-4 W(UD) 12/12
2014.08.15 Juan Carlos Martinez 20-14-1 W(RTD) 6/10
2014.06.07 Arturo Uruzquieta 15-5-0 W(TKO) 1/6
2014.03.22 Alberto Garza 26-6-1 W(UD) 12/12
2013.10.26 Alejandro Rodriguez 19-12-0 W(KO) 3/10

Most Popular

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record