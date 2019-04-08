On Sunday, April 14, at Xfinity Live!, the City of Brotherly Love will honor its favorite sons.

On Sunday, April 14, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love’s favorite son, J Russell Peltz, will celebrate his 50th anniversary as a boxing promoter. In addition to fist bumps and congrats for his half century in the trenches, Peltz will celebrate this milestone by receiving a special honorary Briscoe Award for Lifetime Achievement and a statue of the legendary Philly middleweight Bennie Briscoe.

Peltz has been integral to Philly’s boxing history, the two of them interwoven and of like mind. He is in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame, New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame, World Boxing Hall of Fame, and Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

The Briscoe brings it all back home.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia (1100 Pattison Avenue), 1-4 PM. Tickets for the Briscoe Awards cost $10 each, and can be purchased in advance at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413.

The Briscoe Awards are presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy of boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia. For more information, call John DiSanto at 609-377-6413.

More about J Russell Peltz and Philly Boxing History can be seen here.