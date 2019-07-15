"Sweet Pea" will never be forgotten. (Ken Regan/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

On Sunday night, all-time great and former world champion boxer Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was struck by a vehicle and killed in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was only 55.

As reported by the Virginia Pilot, Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed and spoke with police. The investigation is ongoing, but Whitaker’s son, Devon Whitaker, stated that his father was wearing dark clothes on a dark road and the driver didn’t see him.

“Sweet Pea” was an Olympic gold medalist and, as a professional, a four-time world champion who hailed from Norfolk, Virginia. After retirement, Whitaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.

His accomplishments aside, Whitaker was a phenomenal master of the craft of boxing. While some only mention his defense, which was impressive, even more so was his exceptional offense: the way he was able to out-fight Julio Cesar Chavez in 1993—incredibly, often on the inside, where Chavez was known for his obvious punching power—-was tremendous. A southpaw, Whitaker utilized superb footwork and angles, and the wide variety of skills he showed in the ring were some of the greatest of all time.

Boxing.com extends our condolences to Whitaker’s family. “Sweet Pea” will never be forgotten.

