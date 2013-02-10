Pernell Whitaker vs. Buddy McGirt II

By Boxing News on September 30, 2018
Pernell Whitaker vs. Buddy McGirt II
Watch two of the finest pure boxers of their day strut their stuff in the squared circle.

On October 1, 1994 at The Scope in Norfolk, Virginia, James “Buddy” McGirt fought his second fight with Pernell Sweet Pea” Whitaker. Their first bout was on March 6, 1993 at Madison Square Garden and Whitaker defeated McGirt. The rematch was a chance to avenge that defeat. Whitaker was 33-1-1 going in, McGirt was 64-3-1, and they were fighting for the WBC welterweight title. Watch two of the finest pure boxers of their day strut their stuff in the squared circle…

Pernell Whitaker vs. Buddy McGirt I (Part One)



Pernell Whitaker vs. Buddy McGirt I (Part Two)



Comments

  1. Critical Beatdown 08:10am, 10/02/2013

    Great fight. Terrible edits by whoever posted this. Thanks anyways boxing.com. I’m guessing it was the only copy available on youtube.

Fighter's Info

  • Pernell Whitaker

  • James McGirt

Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1964.01.02 (54)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W40+L4+D1=46
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Lou Duva

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2001.04.27 Carlos Bojorquez 14-2-5 L(TKO) 4/10
1999.02.20 Felix Trinidad 33-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.10.17 Andrei Pestriaev 20-1-0 NC(ND) 12/12
1997.04.12 Oscar De La Hoya 23-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.01.24 Diosbelys Hurtado 20-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
1996.09.20 Wilfredo Rivera 23-1-1 W(UD) 12/12

