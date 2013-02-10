Pernell Whitaker vs. Buddy McGirt II
By Boxing News on September 30, 2018
Watch two of the finest pure boxers of their day strut their stuff in the squared circle.
On October 1, 1994 at The Scope in Norfolk, Virginia, James “Buddy” McGirt fought his second fight with Pernell Sweet Pea” Whitaker. Their first bout was on March 6, 1993 at Madison Square Garden and Whitaker defeated McGirt. The rematch was a chance to avenge that defeat. Whitaker was 33-1-1 going in, McGirt was 64-3-1, and they were fighting for the WBC welterweight title. Watch two of the finest pure boxers of their day strut their stuff in the squared circle…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Critical Beatdown 08:10am, 10/02/2013
Great fight. Terrible edits by whoever posted this. Thanks anyways boxing.com. I’m guessing it was the only copy available on youtube.