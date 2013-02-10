On October 1, 1994 at The Scope in Norfolk, Virginia, James “Buddy” McGirt fought his second fight with Pernell Sweet Pea” Whitaker. Their first bout was on March 6, 1993 at Madison Square Garden and Whitaker defeated McGirt. The rematch was a chance to avenge that defeat. Whitaker was 33-1-1 going in, McGirt was 64-3-1, and they were fighting for the WBC welterweight title. Watch two of the finest pure boxers of their day strut their stuff in the squared circle…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment