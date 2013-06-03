Pernell Whitaker vs. Buddy McGirt
By Boxing News on March 5, 2017
McGirt was 59-2-1. Whitaker was 31-1-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On March 6, 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WBC welterweight champion James “Buddy” McGirt, from Brentwood, New York, defended his title against for lightweight and light welterweight champion Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, from Norfolk, Virginia. Both fighters had impeccable skills. McGirt was 59-2-1 coming in. Whitaker was 31-1-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Kurt 08:52am, 03/06/2013
This fight is an unknown classic. The skill displayed by both fighters is incredible. This was McGirt at his absolute peak. I thought he got the better of Whitaker in this fight.