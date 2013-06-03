Pernell Whitaker vs. Buddy McGirt

By Boxing News on March 5, 2017
Pernell Whitaker vs. Buddy McGirt
On March 6, 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WBC welterweight champion James “Buddy” McGirt, from Brentwood, New York, defended his title against for lightweight and light welterweight champion Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, from Norfolk, Virginia. Both fighters had impeccable skills. McGirt was 59-2-1 coming in. Whitaker was 31-1-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Pernell Whitaker vs Buddy McGirt I 1/2



Pernell Whitaker vs Buddy McGirt I



Comments

  1. Kurt 08:52am, 03/06/2013

    This fight is an unknown classic. The skill displayed by both fighters is incredible.  This was McGirt at his absolute peak. I thought he got the better of Whitaker in this fight.

Fighter's Info

  • Pernell Whitaker

  • James McGirt

Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1964.01.02 (53)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W40+L4+D1=46
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Lou Duva

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2001.04.27 Carlos Bojorquez 14-2-5 L(TKO) 4/10
1999.02.20 Felix Trinidad 33-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.10.17 Andrei Pestriaev 20-1-0 NC(ND) 12/12
1997.04.12 Oscar De La Hoya 23-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.01.24 Diosbelys Hurtado 20-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
1996.09.20 Wilfredo Rivera 23-1-1 W(UD) 12/12

