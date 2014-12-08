Pernell Whitaker vs. Juan Nazario

On August 11th, 1990 at Caesars Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada, in a lightweight championship unification, WBC/IBF titleholder Pernell Whitaker, from Norfolk, Virginia, fought WBA titleholder Juan Nazario, from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Whitaker was 22-1 coming in. Nazario was 22-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Pernell Whitaker | Juan Nazario 1/2



Pernell Whitaker | Juan Nazario 2/2



  1. The Nonpareil 06:22pm, 08/12/2014

    Lou Duva chimes in like Pete is some clueless wonder when it comes to opposition selection?? Biggs, Taylor and Vargas are some of the Duva rushed fighters that NEVER recuperated from Main Events Porsche-like matchmaking.  Just because one may have a degree in business doesn’t mean you can match bouts. Sad.

Fighter's Info

  • Pernell Whitaker

  • Juan Nazario

Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1964.01.02 (54)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W40+L4+D1=46
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Lou Duva

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2001.04.27 Carlos Bojorquez 14-2-5 L(TKO) 4/10
1999.02.20 Felix Trinidad 33-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.10.17 Andrei Pestriaev 20-1-0 NC(ND) 12/12
1997.04.12 Oscar De La Hoya 23-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.01.24 Diosbelys Hurtado 20-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
1996.09.20 Wilfredo Rivera 23-1-1 W(UD) 12/12

