Pernell Whitaker vs. Juan Nazario
By Boxing News on August 10, 2018
On August 11th, 1990 at Caesars Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada, in a lightweight championship unification, WBC/IBF titleholder Pernell Whitaker, from Norfolk, Virginia, fought WBA titleholder Juan Nazario, from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Whitaker was 22-1 coming in. Nazario was 22-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
The Nonpareil 06:22pm, 08/12/2014
Lou Duva chimes in like Pete is some clueless wonder when it comes to opposition selection?? Biggs, Taylor and Vargas are some of the Duva rushed fighters that NEVER recuperated from Main Events Porsche-like matchmaking. Just because one may have a degree in business doesn’t mean you can match bouts. Sad.