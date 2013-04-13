Oscar De La Hoya vs. Pernell Whitaker
By Boxing News on April 11, 2018
Sweet Pea's only loss was a questionable split decision to Jose Luis Ramirez in 1988.
On April 12, 1997 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, longstanding WBC welterweight champion Pernell Whitaker, from Norfolk, Virginia, defended his title against WBC junior welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya, from Montebello, California. Whitaker was 40-1-1 coming into the fight, his only loss being a questionable split decision to Jose Luis Ramirez way back in 1988. De La Hoya was undefeated at 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Bobby 01:54am, 04/13/2016
Another day in the park for De La Hoya. Nice come back from. Round 3. Head aches are just things you get over.
shotgun517 04:15pm, 04/13/2013
They ripped Pernell off in again like they did against Ramerez and Chavez