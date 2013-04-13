On April 12, 1997 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, longstanding WBC welterweight champion Pernell Whitaker, from Norfolk, Virginia, defended his title against WBC junior welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya, from Montebello, California. Whitaker was 40-1-1 coming into the fight, his only loss being a questionable split decision to Jose Luis Ramirez way back in 1988. De La Hoya was undefeated at 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

