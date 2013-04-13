Oscar De La Hoya vs. Pernell Whitaker

By Boxing News on April 11, 2018
Oscar De La Hoya vs. Pernell Whitaker
Sweet Pea's only loss was a questionable split decision to Jose Luis Ramirez in 1988.

On April 12, 1997 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, longstanding WBC welterweight champion Pernell Whitaker, from Norfolk, Virginia, defended his title against WBC junior welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya, from Montebello, California. Whitaker was 40-1-1 coming into the fight, his only loss being a questionable split decision to Jose Luis Ramirez way back in 1988. De La Hoya was undefeated at 23-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Pernell Whitaker vs Oscar De La Hoya



Tags: Pernell Whitaker Oscar De La Hoya April 12th 1997 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Bobby 01:54am, 04/13/2016

    Another day in the park for De La Hoya. Nice come back from. Round 3. Head aches are just things you get over.

  2. shotgun517 04:15pm, 04/13/2013

    They ripped Pernell off in again like they did against Ramerez and Chavez

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Oscar De La Hoya

  • Pernell Whitaker

Origin Montebello, CA, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.02.04 (45)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W39+L6+D0=45
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2008.12.06 Manny Pacquiao 47-3-2 L(RTD) 8/12
2008.05.03 Steve Forbes 33-5-0 W(UD) 12/12
2007.05.05 Floyd Mayweather Jr 37-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
2006.05.06 Ricardo Mayorga 27-5-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2004.09.18 Bernard Hopkins 44-2-1 L(KO) 9/12
2004.06.05 Felix Sturm 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record