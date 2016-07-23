On July 18, 1992 at Mirage Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, IBF junior welterweight champion Rafael Pineda, from San Cristobal, Colombia defended his title against WBC/WBA/IBF lightweight champion Pernell Whitaker, from Norfolk, Virginia. Pineda was 28-1 coming in. Whitaker was 29-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

