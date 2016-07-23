Pernell Whitaker vs. Rafael Pineda

By Boxing News on July 17, 2018
Pernell Whitaker vs. Rafael Pineda
Pineda was 28-1. Pernell Whitaker was 29-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On July 18, 1992 at Mirage Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, IBF junior welterweight champion Rafael Pineda, from San Cristobal, Colombia defended his title against WBC/WBA/IBF lightweight champion Pernell Whitaker, from Norfolk, Virginia. Pineda was 28-1 coming in. Whitaker was 29-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Pernell Whitaker vs Rafeal Pineda 1/2



Pernell Whitaker vs Pineda 2/2



Tags: Pernell Whitaker Rafael Pineda July 18th 1992 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. V J PASCARELLI 09:53am, 07/23/2016

    sweet pea whitaker a master at hit and not be hit. shot the right jab and step to the right. i think sweet pea and james toney took defence to a whole new level. two of my fav. fighters

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Pernell Whitaker

  • Rafael Pineda

Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1964.01.02 (54)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W40+L4+D1=46
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Lou Duva

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2001.04.27 Carlos Bojorquez 14-2-5 L(TKO) 4/10
1999.02.20 Felix Trinidad 33-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.10.17 Andrei Pestriaev 20-1-0 NC(ND) 12/12
1997.04.12 Oscar De La Hoya 23-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.01.24 Diosbelys Hurtado 20-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
1996.09.20 Wilfredo Rivera 23-1-1 W(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record