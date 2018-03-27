Pernell Whitaker met Roger Mayweather at the Scope Arena in Norfolk for the NABF title.

On March 28, 1987 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, hailing from Norfolk, fought Roger Mayweather, the “Black Mamba” from Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the NABF lightweight title. Sweet Pea was undefeated at 11-0. Mayweather was 26-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…