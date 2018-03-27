Pernell Whitaker vs. Roger Mayweather

By Boxing News on March 27, 2018
Pernell Whitaker vs. Roger Mayweather
Pernell Whitaker met Roger Mayweather at the Scope Arena in Norfolk for the NABF title.

On March 28, 1987 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, hailing from Norfolk, fought Roger Mayweather, the “Black Mamba” from Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the NABF lightweight title. Sweet Pea was undefeated at 11-0. Mayweather was 26-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Pernell Whitaker vs Roger Mayweather



Origin United States
Date of Birth(Age) 1964.01.02 (54)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W40+L4+D1=46
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Lou Duva

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2001.04.27 Carlos Bojorquez 14-2-5 L(TKO) 4/10
1999.02.20 Felix Trinidad 33-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.10.17 Andrei Pestriaev 20-1-0 NC(ND) 12/12
1997.04.12 Oscar De La Hoya 23-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1997.01.24 Diosbelys Hurtado 20-0-0 W(TKO) 11/12
1996.09.20 Wilfredo Rivera 23-1-1 W(UD) 12/12

