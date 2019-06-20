Whilst he is defensively sound due to his footwork, Petar's head movement is nonexistent .

Professional record: 14-0 (11 KOs)

Nationality: Croatian

Pro debut: 2015

Age: 23

Weight class: Cruiserweight

Height: 6’4”

Reach: 76 inches

Last fight: vs. Denis Bakhtov

Fights to watch:

Petar Milas vs. Kevin Johnson

Petar Milas vs. Francesco Pianeta

Petar Milas vs. Denis Bakhtov

Petar Milas vs. Andras Csomor (Knockout of the Year candidate)

The heavyweight division is arguably the most stacked weight class in modern boxing. From Wilder, AJ and Fury to the prospects like Dubois, Ajagba and Joyce. However, it’s always the fighters who don’t get recognition at first who pull off the upsets.

When mentioning Croatian heavyweight prospects, the first name everyone will mention is Filip Hrgovic. However, I am confident that Petar Milas will be the dark horse in this division.

Whilst his name maybe foreign to most fight fans, it won’t be for long. The 23-year-old Croatian is one of the most rounded boxers in the division.

He is very young, but his fighting style resembles someone with years of experience.

Milas has had only 14 fights with 11 KOs and has already defeated some credible names, such as Kevin Johnson and Francesco Pianeta.

Whilst they are not world beaters, the fashion in which he picked up those victories are impressive. He was able to do what Andy Ruiz Jr., Daniel Dubois, Nathan Gorman and Filip Hrgovic couldn’t and stop the very crafty and seasoned veteran Johnson in 8 rounds.

At face value Milas doesn’t look that impressive, however, but he does have subtle qualities that don’t get noticed. His ability to fight at long and close range and step in and out is one of the forgotten skills in boxing and is unusual in someone that young.

His ability to switch stance in the middle of punches is incredible and out of all of the top prospects in the division, he has by far the best footwork. By far!

But probably the most impressive attribute this young talent has is his work rate on the inside. It is extremely rare to see a fighter so good on the back foot work so efficiently on the inside. His hand speed and accuracy is frightening.

When one thinks of fighter with great footwork one thinks of the likes of Tyson Fury and Billy Joe Saunders. However both those fighters tend to be flawed up close.

Fighters who prefer to fight on the outside tend to hug and get really scrappy up close. But not Milas. He is probably the only fighter in the division that fights as good up close as at range. His engine is incredible and once on the inside he just off loads.

If you haven’t already seen his knockout of Andras Csomor, it’s worth a watch, arguably the Knockout of the Year. Punching off the back foot while landing a lead straight right hand and left uppercut left his opponent out cold.

Whilst his technical skills are superior to many of his rivals, he is relatively small. In an era of giants, being 6-feet-4 isn’t big at all, but him weighing under 230 probably will also be to his disadvantage. In fact he has actually had some fights in the early part of his career under 200 lbs.

Whilst he is defensively sound due to his footwork, his head movement is nonexistent and his body is ridiculously open. Milas relies on his feet to keep him in and out of range, but when he fights someone at a higher level he will need more than good footwork.

Looking at the Croatian, he resembles a young Mairis Briedis. He looks so easy to hit and so easy to beat but his stance is very deceiving. Looking at him you think, his body is open, his guard is lazy. But he somehow finds a way to not get hit clean.

So whilst he has flaws and on the eye he may look basic, I haven’t seen any fighter get close to exposing any flaws. It will be interesting to see how this talent develops.